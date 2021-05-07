Privacy Overview
Twitter suspends multiple accounts set up to share Trump statements
Twitter has suspended multiple accounts that were set up to share statements from former US President Donald Trump’s website.
The popular microblogging site said they violated its rules against evading an account ban on the former US President.
A new page was added to Trump’s site on Tuesday, dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.
“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.
The suspended accounts linked to the former US President who is permanently banned by Twitter include @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.
Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers, and other popular social media platforms after the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
At least five people, including a Capitol police officer, died after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress attempted to tally the Electoral College vote won by his opponent Joe Biden.
Trump, who gained notoriety for using social media platforms to whip up political violence and indulge in brazen racist rhetoric, became the first American leader to have his social media handles banned.
Twitter has maintained that the ban on the former US President is permanent even if he runs for office again. However, it says users can share content from the Trump page if it does not violate its ban evasion rules.
Pertinently, on Wednesday, Facebook’s oversight board upheld the company’s suspension, giving it six months to decide a proportionate response.
Facebook was among the first to suspend Trump’s account following the January 6 events. The unprecedented decision was later referred to the Facebook Oversight Board, an independent body vested with power to reverse Facebook content decisions and set precedent for the company.
Trump adviser Jason Miller had told Fox News in March that he expects the former US president to come out of his social media hibernation with his “own platform”.
Source: Presstv