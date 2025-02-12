Privacy Overview
UK: Illegal workers held in raids on nail bars and takeaways 0
Hundreds of migrants were arrested in January as part of a UK-wide crackdown on illegal working, the government has said.
Enforcement teams raided 828 premises including nail bars, car washes, and restaurants and made 609 arrests – a 73% increase on the previous January.
Home Office Minister Dame Angela Eagle told the BBC the decision to release footage of the arrests was to send a message about the realities of working illegally and she defended the government’s approach as “compassionate”.
Later on Monday, MPs will debate the government’s immigration bill. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp has called it a “weak bill that won’t stop the boats”.
Vape shops in Cheshire and a grocery warehouse in south London were among the places raided.
Those arrested made the journey to the UK through a mix of routes, including by crossing the Channel and by overstaying legitimately-granted visas.
Despite having won a landslide election victory seven months ago, senior Labour strategists are already increasingly worried about losing voters concerned about immigration to Reform come the next election.
Source: BBC