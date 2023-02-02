Privacy Overview
2, February 2023
UK: National Lottery Community Fund and Bisong Foundation Initiative- A productive partnership 0
Bisong Foundation free community workshops are designed to raise awareness around the benefits of mental health and wellbeing.
Correspondingly, Bisong Foundation will be organizing workshops with people from ethnic minority backgrounds residing in Cambridge. The Cambridge come together will focus on raising awareness around mental health and the reduction of stigma including providing beneficiary coping mechanisms to persons facing mental health challenges. This project will be staged in the historic city of Cambridge from February 2023 to December 2023.
The atelier aims to foster increased awareness around mental health, and educate people about the challenges of mental health with the intention of influencing their attitudes, behaviours and beliefs towards the achievement of a defined purpose or goal.
Bisong Foundation has secured the services of mental health practitioners including nurses and mental health support workers to facilitate the interactive sessions that will include airing of video documentaries on mental health, encourage participants to discuss issues they face, including questions and answer sessions.
The Bisong Foundation project will build strong relationships in and across ethnic minority communities in Cambridge as they meet, create new friends, build community cohesion which will all lead to less strife and disagreements. Some participants will be meeting for the very first time and we hope these connections and friendships they create last for a lifetime.
Although the awareness campaign will be directed towards ethnic minority groups, Bisong Foundation is encouraging the wider Cambridge community to take part and learn ways on how to confront and deal with stigma or misconceptions of mental health problems.
Michael Bisong who heads the foundation and who also moonlighted as a football player for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon reportedly expressed his gratitude to the National Lottery Community Fund for supporting the project.
Bisong who now is a chartered Cambridge residence opined that “according to NHS England, there is a growing mental health crisis across the UK with at least one in four people experiencing some form of mental health crisis each year” Bisong is urging everyone to attend the workshops which will provide a better understanding of how mental illness can affect a person’s life, learn ways to reduce the stigma, and how they can become more proactive in dealing with their mental health.
For more details about the project and how to join any of the workshops, please call
07445 842529 / 07956 057504 / 07899 280834
For more information about Bisong Foundation visit www.bisongfoundation.org.uk
