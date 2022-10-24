Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
24, October 2022
UK: Rishi Sunak chosen to replace Liz Truss as prime minister 0
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year.
The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilising the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew on Monday.
As leader of the governing party, he will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office.
Source: AP