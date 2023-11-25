25, November 2023
Russia has launched its biggest drone attack on Kyiv since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last year, the city’s mayor has said.
Residents were woken by explosions before dawn on Saturday, and for more than six hours, the booms of Kyiv’s air defences echoed through the city.
There was wave after wave of attacks from the north and east.
Officials said more than 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones were fired at the capital – all but one were shot down.
With Russia’s dwindling missile stocks, Shahed drones are seen as a cheap alternative. They are slower than ballistic missiles and have a distinctive wingspan.
It was a night where the whines of their engines blended with the booms of the city’s air defences.
As ever, even if a missile or drone is intercepted, the falling debris can be lethal too.
There have been no reported deaths from this attack, but at least five people were injured, including an 11-year-old child, Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.
A kindergarten was among the buildings damaged.
Source: BBC
25, November 2023
Ukraine war: Kyiv hit by biggest Russian drone attack since war began 0
Russia has launched its biggest drone attack on Kyiv since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last year, the city’s mayor has said.
Residents were woken by explosions before dawn on Saturday, and for more than six hours, the booms of Kyiv’s air defences echoed through the city.
There was wave after wave of attacks from the north and east.
Officials said more than 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones were fired at the capital – all but one were shot down.
With Russia’s dwindling missile stocks, Shahed drones are seen as a cheap alternative. They are slower than ballistic missiles and have a distinctive wingspan.
It was a night where the whines of their engines blended with the booms of the city’s air defences.
As ever, even if a missile or drone is intercepted, the falling debris can be lethal too.
There have been no reported deaths from this attack, but at least five people were injured, including an 11-year-old child, Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.
A kindergarten was among the buildings damaged.
Source: BBC