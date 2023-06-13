Russian strikes early Tuesday on the hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky killed ten people, as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv’s forces.
The strikes overnight hit multiple sites and smashed into a five-storey apartment building in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, leaving smoke billowing from the housing block strewn with debris.
“Ten people have died. One is under rubble. Twenty-eight are injured and 12 of them are in the city’s hospitals in medium, serious and very serious condition,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s military administration.
13, June 2023
Ukraine War: Russian strikes kill 10 in President Zelensky’s hometown 0
Russian strikes early Tuesday on the hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky killed ten people, as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv’s forces.
The strikes overnight hit multiple sites and smashed into a five-storey apartment building in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, leaving smoke billowing from the housing block strewn with debris.
“Ten people have died. One is under rubble. Twenty-eight are injured and 12 of them are in the city’s hospitals in medium, serious and very serious condition,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s military administration.
“Rescue operations are ongoing,” he added.
Source: France 24