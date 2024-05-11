The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly passed a resolution, urging the world body’s Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s request to become a full UN member.
The resolution was passed during an emergency session of the assembly on Friday.
A total of 143 countries voted in favor of upgrading Palestine’s status at the world body, while nine voted against and 25 abstained.
Palestine is currently a UN non-member observer state, a status that was granted to it in 2012. An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Council and then at least two-thirds of the General Assembly.
The United States, the Israeli regime’s biggest ally, has so far blocked Palestinians’ every attempt at being recognized as a full member by casting its veto against relevant resolutions.
11, May 2024
UN General Assembly resolution urges fresh vote on Palestinian statehood 0
The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly passed a resolution, urging the world body’s Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s request to become a full UN member.
The resolution was passed during an emergency session of the assembly on Friday.
A total of 143 countries voted in favor of upgrading Palestine’s status at the world body, while nine voted against and 25 abstained.
Palestine is currently a UN non-member observer state, a status that was granted to it in 2012. An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Council and then at least two-thirds of the General Assembly.
The United States, the Israeli regime’s biggest ally, has so far blocked Palestinians’ every attempt at being recognized as a full member by casting its veto against relevant resolutions.
Source: Presstv