Public opposition to the US aggression against Iran is growing across the United States, with a new poll showing rising dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s handling of the war.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, conducted between July 23 and July 27, found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the war against Iran has not been worth fighting.
Only about two in 10 Americans support continuing the war against Iran. By comparison, about three in 10 favor pausing the aggression to pursue negotiations, while another two in 10 want the war to end altogether.
Even among Trump’s supporters, backing for the war was limited. The survey found that only about half favored continuing the war, while roughly three in 10 supported either a ceasefire or an immediate halt to US military aggression.
The poll also showed Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the Iran war falling to 28 percent down from 34 percent last month, while his overall job approval stood at 33 percent.
The backlash has extended to Trump’s political base, with Republican approval of his handling of the war dropping from 71 percent in June to 61 percent, signaling growing discontent over the military campaign.
Economic concerns also emerged as a major source of public dissatisfaction, with about 72 percent of respondents saying preventing further increases in domestic oil and gasoline prices is an extremely or very important priority.
About four in 10 Americans said gasoline prices have become a major source of financial stress in their daily lives, up from about three in 10 when the war began earlier this year.
The survey also found broad public support for diplomacy, with about 7 in 10 Americans saying securing a permanent ceasefire with Iran is an extremely or very important priority.
The latest round of aggression against Iran began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian territory.
Iran responded with daily waves of missile and drone attacks targeting US and Israeli assets across the region, while also restricting traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran and the United States later signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17 in an effort to end the war across all fronts.
However, renewed US military aggression in recent weeks has prompted Tehran to resume missile and drone strikes against US assets in the region.
30, July 2026
US opposition to war on Iran grows as Trump’s ratings fall 0
Public opposition to the US aggression against Iran is growing across the United States, with a new poll showing rising dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s handling of the war.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, conducted between July 23 and July 27, found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the war against Iran has not been worth fighting.
Only about two in 10 Americans support continuing the war against Iran. By comparison, about three in 10 favor pausing the aggression to pursue negotiations, while another two in 10 want the war to end altogether.
Even among Trump’s supporters, backing for the war was limited. The survey found that only about half favored continuing the war, while roughly three in 10 supported either a ceasefire or an immediate halt to US military aggression.
The poll also showed Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the Iran war falling to 28 percent down from 34 percent last month, while his overall job approval stood at 33 percent.
The backlash has extended to Trump’s political base, with Republican approval of his handling of the war dropping from 71 percent in June to 61 percent, signaling growing discontent over the military campaign.
Economic concerns also emerged as a major source of public dissatisfaction, with about 72 percent of respondents saying preventing further increases in domestic oil and gasoline prices is an extremely or very important priority.
About four in 10 Americans said gasoline prices have become a major source of financial stress in their daily lives, up from about three in 10 when the war began earlier this year.
The survey also found broad public support for diplomacy, with about 7 in 10 Americans saying securing a permanent ceasefire with Iran is an extremely or very important priority.
The latest round of aggression against Iran began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian territory.
Iran responded with daily waves of missile and drone attacks targeting US and Israeli assets across the region, while also restricting traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran and the United States later signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17 in an effort to end the war across all fronts.
However, renewed US military aggression in recent weeks has prompted Tehran to resume missile and drone strikes against US assets in the region.