Appeal to the Swiss Federal Council, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), and Relevant Swiss Authorities
We, of the Cameroon Intelligence Report and the Cameroon Concord News respectfully appeal to the Government of the Swiss Confederation to ensure that all asylum seekers and political activists from the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) who have arrived in Switzerland are treated in accordance with Switzerland’s humanitarian traditions and its obligations under international refugee and human rights law.
Recent reports from activists and members of the Southern Cameroons diaspora have expressed grave concern regarding the treatment of individuals detained in Cameroon in connection with the ongoing Anglophone crisis. Human rights organizations have previously documented allegations of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention, torture, and other abuses committed during the conflict. These concerns have heightened fears among many Southern Cameroonians seeking refuge abroad.
We understand that several Southern Cameroons activists who fled Cameroon and sought protection in Europe, including individuals reportedly arriving through Geneva International Airport, are undergoing immigration and asylum procedures. Among those whose names have circulated in public discussions is Fobasso Demian Ngwe. We do not seek to prejudge any individual’s legal status or asylum claim, but we urge that every applicant be afforded a fair, impartial, and humane assessment.
We respectfully call upon the Swiss authorities to:
-Ensure that all Southern Cameroons asylum seekers receive full access to fair asylum procedures consistent with the 1951 Refugee Convention and Swiss law.
-Refrain from returning any individual to Cameroon where there is a substantial risk of persecution, torture, or other serious human rights violations, in accordance with the principle of non-refoulement.
-Provide temporary accommodation, medical care, legal assistance, and psychological support to asylum seekers while their claims are under consideration.
-Monitor the situation of vulnerable political activists who may face heightened risks because of their perceived political opinions or public advocacy.
-Continue Switzerland’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian protection and international human rights.
The conflict in the Southern Cameroons has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and has had profound humanitarian consequences. Many asylum seekers arriving in Europe are fleeing violence, insecurity, and political persecution. Their applications deserve careful examination based on credible evidence and international legal standards.
Switzerland has earned global respect for its commitment to humanitarian values, neutrality, and the protection of those fleeing persecution. We respectfully urge Swiss authorities to continue upholding these principles by ensuring that every Southern Cameroons asylum seeker receives due process, humane treatment, and protection where warranted under international law.
25, July 2026
Appeal to the Swiss Government for the Protection of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) Asylum Seekers 0
Appeal to the Swiss Federal Council, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), and Relevant Swiss Authorities
We, of the Cameroon Intelligence Report and the Cameroon Concord News respectfully appeal to the Government of the Swiss Confederation to ensure that all asylum seekers and political activists from the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) who have arrived in Switzerland are treated in accordance with Switzerland’s humanitarian traditions and its obligations under international refugee and human rights law.
Recent reports from activists and members of the Southern Cameroons diaspora have expressed grave concern regarding the treatment of individuals detained in Cameroon in connection with the ongoing Anglophone crisis. Human rights organizations have previously documented allegations of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention, torture, and other abuses committed during the conflict. These concerns have heightened fears among many Southern Cameroonians seeking refuge abroad.
We understand that several Southern Cameroons activists who fled Cameroon and sought protection in Europe, including individuals reportedly arriving through Geneva International Airport, are undergoing immigration and asylum procedures. Among those whose names have circulated in public discussions is Fobasso Demian Ngwe. We do not seek to prejudge any individual’s legal status or asylum claim, but we urge that every applicant be afforded a fair, impartial, and humane assessment.
We respectfully call upon the Swiss authorities to:
-Ensure that all Southern Cameroons asylum seekers receive full access to fair asylum procedures consistent with the 1951 Refugee Convention and Swiss law.
-Refrain from returning any individual to Cameroon where there is a substantial risk of persecution, torture, or other serious human rights violations, in accordance with the principle of non-refoulement.
-Provide temporary accommodation, medical care, legal assistance, and psychological support to asylum seekers while their claims are under consideration.
-Monitor the situation of vulnerable political activists who may face heightened risks because of their perceived political opinions or public advocacy.
-Continue Switzerland’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian protection and international human rights.
The conflict in the Southern Cameroons has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and has had profound humanitarian consequences. Many asylum seekers arriving in Europe are fleeing violence, insecurity, and political persecution. Their applications deserve careful examination based on credible evidence and international legal standards.
Switzerland has earned global respect for its commitment to humanitarian values, neutrality, and the protection of those fleeing persecution. We respectfully urge Swiss authorities to continue upholding these principles by ensuring that every Southern Cameroons asylum seeker receives due process, humane treatment, and protection where warranted under international law.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai
Chairman/Editor-In-Chief
Cameroon Concord News Group