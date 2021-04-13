Privacy Overview
13, April 2021
US: Second night of protests spark in Minneapolis after police shots dead Black man 0
For the second night running in the United States, protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis after a Black man was shot dead by a police officer.
The shooting occurred in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Center, with local police chief saying Daunte Wright was killed after the officer meaning to use her taser mistakenly pulled out her gun instead.
Tension in the Midwestern city is already high as the trial of Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, is still under way.