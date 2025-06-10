This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
10, June 2025
Victorine Ako Tambi: What MECA London is all about and why it’s so important 0
The Manyu Elements Cultural Association (MECA) London Chapter is not just a passive community, but an active social group that is shaping beliefs and policy towards a single guided vision of Manyu development.
After securing a third mandate as president of MECA London, Lady Victorine Ako Tambi is now an icon that is making Manyu women to assume leadership positions in Manyu traditional associations.
Lady Victorine Ako Tambi has successfully headed MECA London and upheld the order that was laid down by the founding fathers to foster unity, progress and camaraderie among Manyus in the UK and she has recorded a unique impact that Manyus in Britain will enjoy for a very long time.
Many Manyus have opined that Barrack Obama’s mobility from the streets of Chicago to the White House remains the greatest upward movement in human history.
However, Lady Victorine Ako Tambi’s rise from a small restaurant business in Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division to a senior care coordinator in the UK and the Queen of MECA London is remarkable and must be considered in the same breath. Like Obama, she must understand that being on top will undeniably attract constructive criticism and detractors.
While Obama had his critics and enemies on the right of the political spectrum, she will face hers predominantly from Manyus who are very elitist in their thoughts.
We of the Concord Group congratulate her for a deserving third mandate and we call on her to demonstrate integrity, confidence and a sense of inner calm as she discharges her duties over the next two years.
She must bear in mind that the people of MECA London have demonstrated confidence in her to lead MECA for over seven years because she possesses huge gifts from the Manyu ancestors. She must lead by instilling confidence and uniting the various factions within.
Mrs Ako Tambi now has an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy and the forthcoming Manyu fundraising gala in September 2025 offers her the springboard to do so.
MECA London has contributed in various ways to the construction of heath centers, skills acquisition centers and other facilities in Manyu Division.
By Chi Prudence Asong with additional reporting from Soter Agbaw-Ebai