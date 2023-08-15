Military chiefs from the West African bloc ECOWAS will meet in Ghana this week to discuss a possible intervention in Niger, a spokesperson for the regional group has confirmed.
The meeting on Thursday and Friday – originally scheduled for last weekend but then postponed – comes after ECOWAS leaders last week approved deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger, whose president was toppled on July 26.
Their summit, held in the Nigerian capital Abuja last Thursday, also reaffirmed the bloc’s preference for a diplomatic outcome.
West Africa military chiefs to discuss Niger crisis this week 0
Source: France 24