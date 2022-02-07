Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
7, February 2022
West Region: Biya regime reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu 0
Cameroon has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in its West region, the government said.
The H5N1 diagnosis followed a significant number of bird deaths at a poultry farm in Kongso, in the area of Bamoungoum, said a statement by the regional governor dated on Sunday.
Culling is under way and a sanitary barrier will be erected around the farm. Epidemiological investigations will be done in all poultry farms and markets in the region, the statement said.
Source: Reuters