Cameroonian authorities have arrested 13 suspects accused of operating a human trafficking network, the National Gendarmerie announced on Monday.
Fiacre Kisito Atangana, deputy director of central coordination at the National Gendarmerie, said investigations were launched in early 2026 following a surge in complaints related to suspected trafficking activities.
The investigation led security forces to dismantle a criminal network that allegedly recruited victims through online advertisements disguised as employment and business opportunities, Atangana told reporters in the capital, Yaoundé.
According to the official, the network primarily targeted students, unemployed young people and individuals seeking opportunities abroad.
Investigators have identified hundreds of victims, with more than 6,000 people found to have registered through the scheme across several cities in Cameroon, he said.
Atangana added that the suspected ringleaders are based in Malaysia but maintain operational links across Central and West Africa.
Warning that human trafficking cases are on the rise, Atangana urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security authorities.
25, June 2026
Yaoundé: 13 arrested over alleged human trafficking network 0
Cameroonian authorities have arrested 13 suspects accused of operating a human trafficking network, the National Gendarmerie announced on Monday.
Fiacre Kisito Atangana, deputy director of central coordination at the National Gendarmerie, said investigations were launched in early 2026 following a surge in complaints related to suspected trafficking activities.
The investigation led security forces to dismantle a criminal network that allegedly recruited victims through online advertisements disguised as employment and business opportunities, Atangana told reporters in the capital, Yaoundé.
According to the official, the network primarily targeted students, unemployed young people and individuals seeking opportunities abroad.
Investigators have identified hundreds of victims, with more than 6,000 people found to have registered through the scheme across several cities in Cameroon, he said.
Atangana added that the suspected ringleaders are based in Malaysia but maintain operational links across Central and West Africa.
Warning that human trafficking cases are on the rise, Atangana urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security authorities.
Source: Xinhuanet