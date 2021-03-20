Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
20, March 2021
Yaoundé approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use 0
Cameroon has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.
The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 53 countries, RDIF, which is promoting the shot globally, said.
Source: Reuters