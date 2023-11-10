10, November 2023
The 90-year-old Cameroonian dictator met the outgoing Russian ambassador at the so-called Unity Palace.
Ambassador Anatoly Bashkin made a review of the latter’s 6-year mission to Cameroon with a particular focus on Biya’s participation at the recent second Russia-Africa Summit.
Mr Bashkin reminded Biya of the issues President Vladimir Putin raised in Saint Petersburg and acknowledged the expansion of bilateral ties and to boost economic cooperation.
The Russian Diplomat announced preparations for the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Yaounde and Moscow next year.
By Rita Akana in Yaoundé
Yaoundé: Biya bids Ambassador Bashkin of Russia farewell 0
