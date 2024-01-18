President Paul Biya held a meeting with visiting Foreign Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Sylvie Baipo-Temon on Tuesday, during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.
“The Central African Republic and Cameroon maintain excellent relations. We have very strong fraternal links and are good neighbors,” Baipo-Temon told reporters after the meeting in the Cameroonian capital city of Yaounde.
She conveyed best wishes from CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera to his Cameroonian counterpart and the people of Cameroon.
The two sides also exchanged views on the stability and development of the Central African region, according to a statement from the Cameroonian presidency.
18, January 2024
Yaoundé: Biya, CAR FM discuss bilateral ties 0
Source: Xinhuanet