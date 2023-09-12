Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, who has been in pre-trial detention since 4 March 2023 following the assassination of journalist Martinez Zogo was verbally abused by a staff member of the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison, witnesses told Cameroon Concord News.
The incident occurred on September 9 as Eko Eko was having a walk around the prison facility.
A prison officer whose name we are withholding insulted Mr. Eko Eko in front of several other officials.
Following the verbal attack, Léopold Maxime Eko Eko made a u-turn and headed back to his private cell. The disgraced spy chief has been harassed many times by prison officials.
Léopold Maxime Eko Eko was recently interrogated by a judge at the Yaoundé Military Tribunal.
12, September 2023
Yaoundé: Detained spy chief comes under attack in Kondengui Prison 0
By Isong Asu