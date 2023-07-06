As the Kylian Mbappé saga continues to unfold during the summer transfer window of 2023, the Paris Saint-Germain forward finds solace in a journey to Cameroon, his father Wilfrid’s country of origin.
Amidst the whirlwind surrounding his future, with statements from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and revelations about a potential transfer to Real Madrid, Mbappé takes advantage of his vacation to escape the media frenzy. Following visits to Marrakech and a stay in Miami, the French national team captain travels to Cameroon, accompanied by former basketball player Joakim Noah, according to radio station RFI.
During his time in Cameroon, Mbappé is set to engage in various activities, including visits to local sites and a special match with the Vent d’Etoudi Football Club, a second division team in Cameroon owned by Yannick Noah, the renowned tennis player. The Vent d’Etoudi Football Club is based in the village of Etoudi, located north of Yaoundé. Since his father’s passing in 2017, Yannick Noah has assumed the role of village chief and established the “Village Noah,” where the 2018 World Cup champion will be accommodated for two nights.
In addition to these official visits, Mbappé plans to reconnect with the football pitch, an activity he hasn’t participated in since the France-Greece match on 19th June (1-0). The France striker is expected to join the local second division team, Vent d’Etoudi, for a friendly match. This is seen as an opportunity to foster connections with the Cameroonian football community.
6, July 2023
Yaoundé: Kylian Mbappe to play friendly for second division side Vent d’Etoudi 0
As the Kylian Mbappé saga continues to unfold during the summer transfer window of 2023, the Paris Saint-Germain forward finds solace in a journey to Cameroon, his father Wilfrid’s country of origin.
Amidst the whirlwind surrounding his future, with statements from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and revelations about a potential transfer to Real Madrid, Mbappé takes advantage of his vacation to escape the media frenzy. Following visits to Marrakech and a stay in Miami, the French national team captain travels to Cameroon, accompanied by former basketball player Joakim Noah, according to radio station RFI.
During his time in Cameroon, Mbappé is set to engage in various activities, including visits to local sites and a special match with the Vent d’Etoudi Football Club, a second division team in Cameroon owned by Yannick Noah, the renowned tennis player. The Vent d’Etoudi Football Club is based in the village of Etoudi, located north of Yaoundé. Since his father’s passing in 2017, Yannick Noah has assumed the role of village chief and established the “Village Noah,” where the 2018 World Cup champion will be accommodated for two nights.
In addition to these official visits, Mbappé plans to reconnect with the football pitch, an activity he hasn’t participated in since the France-Greece match on 19th June (1-0). The France striker is expected to join the local second division team, Vent d’Etoudi, for a friendly match. This is seen as an opportunity to foster connections with the Cameroonian football community.
Source: getfootballnewsfrance