Cameroonian air force has carried out airstrikes on the creeks of Akpankanya village in Bakassi Peninsula to flush out Biafra rebel group the Dragon Fighter Marine from the area, on Thursday 2 November, 2023.
However, no casualty has been recorded as at the time of report.
The attack is coming days after a suspected suicide bomber blew up oil installations at the maritime border of Bakassi.
Recall that the militant group executed numbers of members of the Rapid d’intervention Battalions, BIR, in the area few days ago resulting to retaliatory attacks by men of BIR which left two militants dead.
Simon Ekpa, a Finland based Biafra separatist leader sometime ago posted on Twitter he would aid the militant groups which he referred to as the Biafran Naval wing.
The Biafra Nations League, BnL, a group suspected to be the parent body of the Black Marine and Dragon Fighter Marine have continued to remain silent after threatening international businesses , oil exploitation in the Gulf of Guinea.
2, November 2023
