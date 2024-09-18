Privacy Overview
Yaoundé: police chief reinforces directives for free movement 0
In a memo dated September 10, 2024, Martin Mbarga Nguele (photo), Director General of National Security (DGSN), reaffirmed the importance of free movement of people within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). This reminder was directed to the Director of Border Police, regional security delegates, port and airport commissioners, and immigration officers at border posts.
“In accordance with the Additional Act No. 05/19-CEMAC-070 U-CCE of April 1, 2019, which establishes a common immigration policy and border protection, I want to reaffirm our guidelines regarding the free movement of people within the CEMAC zone. Citizens of member states traveling to another community country are not required to obtain visas, provided they have a valid biometric passport or national identity card,” wrote Cameroon’s police chief in the leaked document.
The directives aim to ensure the principles of free movement are fully respected, reflecting Cameroon’s commitment to fostering regional integration and facilitating exchanges within CEMAC.
This communication came just days before the 4th Ordinary Session of the Committee of Central African Police Chiefs (CCPAC), scheduled in Yaoundé from September 17 to 20. The session will focus on implementing community policies regarding the free movement of people and goods, a responsibility given to CCPAC following an institutional reform in 2020.
Since 2017, free movement has been an established principle for the six CEMAC member states (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Chad), allowing passport holders to travel without restrictions. This process began in 2000 with the introduction of the CEMAC passport, followed by an additional act in 2005. In 2013, visa requirements were lifted for regional citizens, allowing for visa-free stays of up to 90 days in any member state.
However, countries like Gabon and Equatorial Guinea have faced challenges in fully implementing these provisions. This prompted Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, to call for effective free movement during the 13th edition of CEMAC Day on March 16, 2022. “Our community regulations have clearly established this. Additional efforts are nonetheless needed to ensure its successful implementation, to the satisfaction of our people,” Biya said in a speech delivered by Luc Ayang, President of the Economic and Social Council.
