The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifeji, announced the death of Senator Rebecca Ankie Affiong on March 1 in Yaoundé following an illness.
She was a senator for the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement in the South West region. She was on the CPDM list of candidates for the March 12 senatorial election.
The ruling CPDM maintained their veteran candidates in the South West region where it is the only party in the senatorial contest.
The Electoral Code is silent on the death of a candidate in a senatorial election. The text speaks only on the death of an elected official in office.
According to Article 155 of the electoral code, when such a situation arises, by-elections are organized in the district of the deceased representative in order to replace the candidate. However, this election only takes place if the vacancy occurs at least one year before the end of the legislature. This is not the case at present. The CPDM could therefore enter the Senate in the new term with one less seat in the South West region.
3, March 2023
Yaoundé: Senator Rebecca Ankie dies few days before elections 0
Source: Journal du Cameroun