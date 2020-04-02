2, April 2020
Botafogo are interested in former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, according to Yahoo! Esportes.
The 32-year-old left previous club Trabzonspor over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has reportedly been in talks with the Brazilian side.
He played 23 times in Turkey after spending the second half of last season in the Championship with Middlesbrough.
Source: Goal.com
2, April 2020
Mikel Obi en route to Brazil 0
Botafogo are interested in former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, according to Yahoo! Esportes.
The 32-year-old left previous club Trabzonspor over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has reportedly been in talks with the Brazilian side.
He played 23 times in Turkey after spending the second half of last season in the Championship with Middlesbrough.
Source: Goal.com