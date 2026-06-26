The World Bank has approved a $1.12 billion project to upgrade the Douala-Bangui Corridor in Cameroon. This will be carried out under the Multiphase Programmatic Approach (MPA) programme.
The Douala-Bangui Corridor is of importance to Cameroon as well as the neighbouring Central Africa Republic (CAR), so the project will deliver major benefits to both nations for transport and economic growth. Carrying up to 80% of Cameroon’s goods transport, the route is crucial for the region. But years of neglect have resulted in the road surface becoming deteriorated and in poor condition.
The first phase will be worth $525 million and will be used to upgrade infrastructure, road safety, and road maintenance.
26, June 2026
$1.12 billion highway for Cameroon 0
The World Bank has approved a $1.12 billion project to upgrade the Douala-Bangui Corridor in Cameroon. This will be carried out under the Multiphase Programmatic Approach (MPA) programme.
The Douala-Bangui Corridor is of importance to Cameroon as well as the neighbouring Central Africa Republic (CAR), so the project will deliver major benefits to both nations for transport and economic growth. Carrying up to 80% of Cameroon’s goods transport, the route is crucial for the region. But years of neglect have resulted in the road surface becoming deteriorated and in poor condition.
The first phase will be worth $525 million and will be used to upgrade infrastructure, road safety, and road maintenance.
Source: Global Highways