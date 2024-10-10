Privacy Overview
10, October 2024
15 killed in road accident in the South Region 0
At least 15 people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Cameroon’s South region Wednesday morning, according to a local official.
Prefect of Dja and Lobo division Damien Owono said the accident happened when the bus collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction in the Kombe locality of the region.
“We woke up this early morning with this shocking news. There were 22 passengers and the driver on the bus. The 10 injured are being taken care of in the hospital. We ask the families to remain calm. It was an accident. Investigations are ongoing and will establish the responsibility. We ask road users to be more careful,” Owono told reporters after visiting the scene of the tragedy.
According to local police, the death toll is feared to rise as most of the injured people are in critical condition because of the serious burn injuries. Such accidents in Cameroon are often linked to the poor condition of roads and drivers’ ignorance.
Data from the Cameroonian Ministry of Transport show some 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the Central African nation.
Source: Xinhuanet