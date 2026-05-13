13, May 2026
by soter •
Cameroon, Headline News, News
Armed clashes broke out on Monday in Cameroon’s conflict-hit English-speaking Southwest Region, leaving one person dead, according to security sources and local residents.
The fighting erupted at about 7:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) in Buea, the regional capital, between government forces and suspected separatist fighters, a military official said.
“The separatist terrorists opened fire on civilians, killing one person and injuring several others. Our forces repelled and pushed them back,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.
Residents said that heavy gunfire was heard across the town, forcing many people to stay indoors and avoid going to work.
According to local police, Buea had experienced relative calm for nearly two years before Monday’s violence.
Cameroon has been grappling with an armed separatist conflict in its English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017, as separatist groups seek to establish an independent state.
Source: Xinhuanet
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13, May 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 1 killed in clashes in Buea 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Armed clashes broke out on Monday in Cameroon’s conflict-hit English-speaking Southwest Region, leaving one person dead, according to security sources and local residents.
The fighting erupted at about 7:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) in Buea, the regional capital, between government forces and suspected separatist fighters, a military official said.
“The separatist terrorists opened fire on civilians, killing one person and injuring several others. Our forces repelled and pushed them back,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.
Residents said that heavy gunfire was heard across the town, forcing many people to stay indoors and avoid going to work.
According to local police, Buea had experienced relative calm for nearly two years before Monday’s violence.
Cameroon has been grappling with an armed separatist conflict in its English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017, as separatist groups seek to establish an independent state.
Source: Xinhuanet