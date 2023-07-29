2023 Convention theme: “Empowering for Success: Unlocking the potential of the boy child”
Dear Guest,
We trust that you and your family are well and enjoying the British summer.
We invite you to an unparalleled event of sophistication and compassion—the 2023 SOBA UK Annual Residential Convention. Prepare to be captivated at the exquisite Celtic Manor Resort, nestled amidst the enchanting Coldra Wood in Newport from20th to 22nd October 2023.The Celtic Manor Resort, a true 5-Star Luxury Resort sprawling across 2000 acres of picturesque parkland in the breathtaking Usk Valley, is renowned as the best hotel in the UK for nine out of the last ten years, has hosted the 2014 NATO summit and the 2010 Ryder’s Cup golf tournament. It truly offers the most unique experience and the perfect family getaway in breathtaking surroundings.
The state-of-the-art facilities and other facts about The Celtic Manor Resort are in the attached 3-paged flyer accompanying this launch letter. Among them is the award-winning Forum Spa, as well as 5 restaurants and 3 championship golf courses. There are 2 adventure golf courses and the treetop adventure course Forest Jump.
Convention theme
The theme for this year’s Convention, “Empowering for Success: Unlocking the Potential of the Boy Child”, embodies our unwavering dedication to community education and empowerment initiatives. Our heartfelt commitment extends to empowering young boys, paving the way for their journey towards success. This year, our focus lies in empowering students at Sasse College, our beloved Alma Mater, by enhancing their educational resources. Additionally, we aim to provide opportunities for boys in the neighboring Sasse village and Tole village communities, enabling them to pursue a quality higher education and turn their dreams into reality. To accomplish these noble aspirations, we humbly seek your generous support. We wholeheartedly invite you to join us at the gala dinner on Saturday, October 21, 2023, where your presence and contribution will make an immeasurable impact. Together, let’s empower the boy child, ignite their potential, and create a brighter future for all.
Family-friendly convention
We appreciate that our guests are bringing their families along to the convention and we seek to lighten the responsibility of parents in keeping our children engaged.
We have allowed free time on the Saturday 21st October up to 4pm for Sobans to spend quality time with their families and friends at the grounds engaging in any of the numerous outdoor activities for children and adults.As before, we maintain our Annual General Assembly Meeting off the convention premises, to take place a week prior to the convention via Zoom.
We will also be making available a nanny service (for a fee to paid for prior to arrival at the venue) on the Saturday night whilst parents attend the convention ball at the Caernarfon Suite.Please note your place is reserved upon booking prior to Saturday, 21 October 2023.
Ticket price
SOBA UK has accomplished the extraordinary by providing an unparalleled 5-Star experience at an astonishingly affordable early-bird price of £100 for a standard ticket until August 31st, 2023. After this date, the ticket price will revert to £125, reflecting the true value of the event. Our early-bird offer ensures that the ticket cost remains consistent with last year’s rate, despite the enhanced offerings this year. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity! Secure your place at the early-bird price before August 31st. For more information, please refer to the three-paged flyer, where you will find contact details for Sobans, as well as payment instructions.
Hotel rooms
There are numerous options at, and near to the resort for you to book your stay for the weekend. These options have been presented, including the locations and distances to the resort, on page 3 of the attached flyer booklet. Rooms can be booked directly with each of the accommodation options and using the discount code:SIU201023 (Only applicable if booking at the Resort or the Coldra Court Hotel). On page 3, the “MORE INFO” link of each accommodation description, when clicked, will take you directly to the hotel site to proceed with your booking. We encourage guests to booktheir stay as soon as possible to avoid the inevitable price hikes nearer to the event date.
The Events Management team looks forward to welcoming you to the 2023 convention. We encourage you to buy your tickets as soon as possible and take advantage of the early-bird offer.
Join us at The Celtic Manor Resort for an unforgettable experience where luxury and philanthropy intertwine.
29, July 2023
Kind regards,
Franklin Egbe
President, SOBA UK
On behalf of the SOBA UK Events Management team
Contacts:Obale: +44(0)7540977896 Atem: +44(0)7766757376