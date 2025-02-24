Privacy Overview
24, February 2025
2024 Cameroon Ballon d'Or: Nominees Set for Feb. 28
The 2024 Cameroon Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on February 28 in Yaoundé, with the list of eight nominees revealed over the weekend. John Bosco Nchindo is widely seen as the favorite. The prolific striker was named best player of last season’s playoffs with Yong Sports Academy (YOSA) of Bamenda, which came close to winning the Cameroon championship. Nchindo is also one of the few players in the MTN Elite One league to have already received a call-up to the national team. However, his slow start with his new club, Coton Sport de Garoua, could play against him.
Like Nchindo, Wilfried Nathan Doualla of Victoria United has also made a strong impression. The winger caught the eye of former Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song, earning a spot in the squad for the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire. Since then, Doualla has cemented his status as one of the biggest stars of Cameroon’s domestic league. His teammate at Victoria United, René Donald Bitjick, is also in the running. The full-back is widely regarded as one of the best in his position and is committed to a professional career, having even put his studies on hold despite his parents’ wishes for him to attend university.
Colombe Sportive du Dja-et-Lobo, last season’s Cameroon Cup winners, has two representatives on the list. Team captain Randy Ntuwe Kwalar, a defensive midfielder known for his leadership and ability to recover and distribute the ball, is among the nominees. Off the pitch, he enjoys immense popularity among fans. Striker Yvan Mvondo Olama, also in contention, gained national recognition during the Cameroon Cup final, where he was named man of the match. His playing style has earned him the nickname “La Pulga,” a nod to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi.
Adrien Boris Mfoumou, AS Fortuna de Mfou’s forward, has a strong case as well. Last season’s top scorer, he has already earned a call-up to Cameroon’s A’ national team. Known for his elegance on the ball, he can also operate as a wide midfielder. Jules Armand Kooh, another prolific Elite One striker, is also a nominee. He previously played for Les Astres de Douala before moving to Europe at the end of last season.
Rounding out the list is Junior Trésor Bembong, hailed as the key figure in Aigle Royal de la Menoua’s survival in Elite One. However, his playing time has diminished since joining Fauve Azur.
The 2023 Ballon d’Or was won by Emmanuel Mahop, the former Canon Yaoundé and Coton Sport de Garoua striker. The year before, the award went to Marou Souaïbou, also a former Coton Sport forward.
Source: Business in Cameroon