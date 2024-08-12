Privacy Overview
Access Bank Cameroon wins Best Services Provider Award 0
In a remarkable achievement that underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation, Access Bank Cameroon has been honored with the prestigious Fastest-Growing Bank and Best Services Provider award for the year 2023. The accolade was presented by the Cameroon English Language Newspaper Publishers Association during a grand ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé.
The awards, which celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals and financial institutions to the economic landscape of Cameroon, recognize Access Bank Cameroon’s outstanding growth trajectory and unparalleled service quality.
Commenting on the award, the Managing Director of Access Bank Cameroon, Mr. Ellis ASU, expressed his gratitude and pride in receiving such an esteemed recognition. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Access Bank, we strive to offer innovative and tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Being named the Fastest-Growing Bank and Best Services Provider is not just an honor but also a motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in the banking sector.”
Echoing the sentiments of the Managing Director, the Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Frankline FOBAH, highlighted the importance of customer-centric services in achieving this milestone. “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This award reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative products that enhance the banking experience for our clients. We are grateful for their trust and loyalty, which have been instrumental in our growth journey.”
The recognition by the Cameroon English Language Newspaper Publishers Association is indeed a milestone for Access Bank Cameroon, reflecting its robust growth and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. As the bank continues to expand its footprint in the region, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class banking services that drive economic prosperity for all.
With this award, Access Bank Cameroon not only highlights its position as Africa’s Gateway to the World in the financial sector but also sets a benchmark for excellence.
About Access Bank Cameroon Plc
Access Bank Cameroon Plc. is a comprehensive commercial bank specializing in wholesale, retail, digital, and proximity banking services. The bank was granted its banking license by the government of Cameroon on February 1, 2022, and officially began operating on May 23, 2022, from its main office in Akwa, Douala.
Excited to contribute to Cameroon’s economic landscape, which serves as a vital business hub in the Central African region, Access Bank aims to be recognized as the world’s most respected African Bank and Africa’s gateway to the world. Through tailored solutions that help businesses achieve their financial objectives, the bank offers a wide range of products to enhance trade and industry. With a global presence and connections to major trade routes, Access Bank facilitates access to international markets, supports international payments, and provides trade financing and loans to corporate clients. Furthermore, Access Bank Cameroon is dedicated to empowering SMEs, women in business, and young entrepreneurs in Cameroon by offering innovative solutions, financial education, and customized facilities to address their specific needs. Access Bank has garnered over 10,000 corporate, retail, and business clients and currently operates three branches in Cameroon: Akwa, Bonamoussadi, and Intendance.
Source: Business in Cameroon