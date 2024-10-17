Privacy Overview
Ambazonia Crisis: Biya regime equips troops with Turkish MPT-76 assault rifles 0
The Cameroon Army has enhanced the lethality of its special forces with the adoption of Turkish-made MPT-76 assault rifles.
Developed in the late 2000s for the Turkish military, the MPT-76 is often likened to the AR-15 rifle and shares visual similarity with the German HK-417.
It features a quad Picatinny rail and a retractable polymer stock, enabling compactness and improved handling.
Chambered for NATO-standard 7.62x51mm ammunition, the rifle has a 20-round magazine and a rate of fire of 650 rounds per minute.
The MPT-76 comes in three different barrel lengths, but the version used by Cameroon is equipped with a 16-inch barrel.
In addition to Cameroon, the Turkish rifles are also in service with Azerbaijan, Senegal, and Somalia.
Source: The Defense Post