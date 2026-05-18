18, May 2026

Ambazonia fighters kill two soldiers in Muyuka 0

At least two soldiers have reportedly lost their lives following a late-night attack on a military installation in Muyuka, Fako Division.

‎The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, when armed assailants targeted the position in what appears to be a coordinated operation. Local sources indicate that the assault resulted in casualties among government forces, although official figures have yet to be confirmed by authorities.

‎Shortly after the attack, a separatist faction identifying itself as the Fako Meme Unity Warriors circulated a video online, claiming responsibility. In the footage, fighters are seen displaying a cache of weapons they allege were taken during the raid, including several firearms and what appeared to be a rocket launcher.

‎The group also issued warnings to residents of Muyuka, urging them not to cooperate with state authorities, further heightening tension in the area.

‎The regime in Yaoundé has not issued a formal response regarding the incident.

Source: Lebledparle.com