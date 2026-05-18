At least two soldiers have reportedly lost their lives following a late-night attack on a military installation in Muyuka, Fako Division.
The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, when armed assailants targeted the position in what appears to be a coordinated operation. Local sources indicate that the assault resulted in casualties among government forces, although official figures have yet to be confirmed by authorities.
Shortly after the attack, a separatist faction identifying itself as the Fako Meme Unity Warriors circulated a video online, claiming responsibility. In the footage, fighters are seen displaying a cache of weapons they allege were taken during the raid, including several firearms and what appeared to be a rocket launcher.
The group also issued warnings to residents of Muyuka, urging them not to cooperate with state authorities, further heightening tension in the area.
The regime in Yaoundé has not issued a formal response regarding the incident.
18, May 2026
Ambazonia fighters kill two soldiers in Muyuka 0
At least two soldiers have reportedly lost their lives following a late-night attack on a military installation in Muyuka, Fako Division.
The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, when armed assailants targeted the position in what appears to be a coordinated operation. Local sources indicate that the assault resulted in casualties among government forces, although official figures have yet to be confirmed by authorities.
Shortly after the attack, a separatist faction identifying itself as the Fako Meme Unity Warriors circulated a video online, claiming responsibility. In the footage, fighters are seen displaying a cache of weapons they allege were taken during the raid, including several firearms and what appeared to be a rocket launcher.
The group also issued warnings to residents of Muyuka, urging them not to cooperate with state authorities, further heightening tension in the area.
The regime in Yaoundé has not issued a formal response regarding the incident.
Source: Lebledparle.com