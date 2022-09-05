Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
5, September 2022
Archbishop Andrew Nkea opens Our Lady of Fatima girls’ college Bamendankwe 0
by soter • Cameroon, Education, Headline News, Life, Religion
The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Bamenda Archdiocese was in Bamendankwe today when he officially opened the newly constructed Our Lady of Fatima girls’ college.
His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea — who heads the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province, also announced that the school campus is safe, secure and that there are few places left for the current academic year.
Cameroon Concord News understands work on the building began early last year and is now completed.
Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News Group, His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea said the building has been designed to take full advantage of natural light, sunshine and ventilation with a covered area outside each classroom to provide shelter and security.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files