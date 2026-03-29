The Archbishop of Canterbury is to make a 12-day visit to Ghana and Cameroon in July.
Most Rev Dame Sarah Mullally has been invited by the Primate of West Africa Dr Cyril Kobina Ben Smith, who attended her recent Installation at Canterbury Cathedral.
The Church of the Province of West Africa covers 19 dioceses in eight countries and announcing the visit, the archbishop’s office said that the aim is to “to learn and listen, to strengthen the ties between the See of Canterbury and the Province, and to foster deeper ecumenical relationships.”
The statement added that the visit is part of Archbishop Sarah’s commitment to building relationships across the Anglican Communion, and sharing in the life, witness and mission of Anglicans around the world.
Archbishop Sarah has faced criticism by many in the worldwide Anglican Communion over issues such as sexuality and the role of women in the church. In early March the group of conservative Anglicans known as GAFCON unveiled a new leadership council headed by Rwanda’s Archbishop Laurent Mbanda.
However, 32 provinces of the Anglican Communion including 26 primates and four official representatives were represented at the archbishop’s Installation.
Following the service, Archbishop Sarah met with ecumenical and regional delegations of Anglican Primates and spent further time in fellowship, conversation and prayer.
The visit to Ghana and Cameroon will take place from 26 July to 8 August 2026.
29, March 2026
Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Cameroon and Ghana 0
The Archbishop of Canterbury is to make a 12-day visit to Ghana and Cameroon in July.
Most Rev Dame Sarah Mullally has been invited by the Primate of West Africa Dr Cyril Kobina Ben Smith, who attended her recent Installation at Canterbury Cathedral.
The Church of the Province of West Africa covers 19 dioceses in eight countries and announcing the visit, the archbishop’s office said that the aim is to “to learn and listen, to strengthen the ties between the See of Canterbury and the Province, and to foster deeper ecumenical relationships.”
The statement added that the visit is part of Archbishop Sarah’s commitment to building relationships across the Anglican Communion, and sharing in the life, witness and mission of Anglicans around the world.
Archbishop Sarah has faced criticism by many in the worldwide Anglican Communion over issues such as sexuality and the role of women in the church. In early March the group of conservative Anglicans known as GAFCON unveiled a new leadership council headed by Rwanda’s Archbishop Laurent Mbanda.
However, 32 provinces of the Anglican Communion including 26 primates and four official representatives were represented at the archbishop’s Installation.
Following the service, Archbishop Sarah met with ecumenical and regional delegations of Anglican Primates and spent further time in fellowship, conversation and prayer.
The visit to Ghana and Cameroon will take place from 26 July to 8 August 2026.
Source: Premier Christian News