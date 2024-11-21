Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
21, November 2024
Arrest warrants for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant 0
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the Israeli regime’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, over war crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I, composed of three judges, announced the sentence in a statement on Thursday, six months after the court’s Prosecutor, Karim Khan, requested it. Earlier, the ICC panel dismissed Israel’s appeals, contesting its jurisdiction.