Authorities in Cameroon’s North West Region have confirmed the successful completion of a critical test flight at Bamenda Airport, as preparations intensify for the upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV.
The test flight, conducted on Wednesday, marks a significant step in restoring the airport’s operational capacity after years of limited use. The facility had largely been reserved for military operations amid the ongoing Anglophone Crisis, which has affected civilian aviation activities in the region.
Leading the inspection exercise was the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique, accompanied by the President of the North West Regional Executive Council, Professor Fru Angwafo III, alongside senior administrative and security officials.
The mission aimed to assess the airport’s readiness to handle the Papal aircraft and ensure that all systems meet the required operational standards ahead of the high-profile visit scheduled for next month.
The test flight was completed without incident, confirming the functionality of key infrastructure. These include the runway, navigation and communication systems, as well as ground handling operations necessary for safe aircraft movement and passenger reception.
Security arrangements were also a major focus of the exercise. Authorities reviewed coordination mechanisms between civil aviation services and security forces, expressing satisfaction with the level of preparedness observed on the ground.
In parallel with aviation readiness, rehabilitation works have intensified on the main road leading to the airport. The access route, considered vital for the smooth movement of the Papal convoy and accompanying delegations, is currently undergoing upgrades to improve safety and traffic flow.
The planned visit of Pope Leo XIV is expected to be a landmark event for the region, drawing thousands of faithful and dignitaries. Bamenda has been selected as one of three cities on the Pope’s itinerary during his apostolic journey to Cameroon.
Beyond its immediate purpose, the rehabilitation of Bamenda Airport could have lasting benefits, potentially paving the way for the resumption of regular civilian flights and boosting connectivity to the region.
Authorities have added that efforts will remain focused on ensuring that all logistical, security, and infrastructural requirements are fully met. The successful test flight is widely seen as a strong indication that Bamenda is ready to host the historic visit, with officials expressing confidence that the city will deliver a smooth and memorable visit for the Holy Father.
29, March 2026
Bamenda Airport passes test flight ahead of Papal Visit 0
Authorities in Cameroon’s North West Region have confirmed the successful completion of a critical test flight at Bamenda Airport, as preparations intensify for the upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV.
The test flight, conducted on Wednesday, marks a significant step in restoring the airport’s operational capacity after years of limited use. The facility had largely been reserved for military operations amid the ongoing Anglophone Crisis, which has affected civilian aviation activities in the region.
Leading the inspection exercise was the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique, accompanied by the President of the North West Regional Executive Council, Professor Fru Angwafo III, alongside senior administrative and security officials.
The mission aimed to assess the airport’s readiness to handle the Papal aircraft and ensure that all systems meet the required operational standards ahead of the high-profile visit scheduled for next month.
The test flight was completed without incident, confirming the functionality of key infrastructure. These include the runway, navigation and communication systems, as well as ground handling operations necessary for safe aircraft movement and passenger reception.
Security arrangements were also a major focus of the exercise. Authorities reviewed coordination mechanisms between civil aviation services and security forces, expressing satisfaction with the level of preparedness observed on the ground.
In parallel with aviation readiness, rehabilitation works have intensified on the main road leading to the airport. The access route, considered vital for the smooth movement of the Papal convoy and accompanying delegations, is currently undergoing upgrades to improve safety and traffic flow.
The planned visit of Pope Leo XIV is expected to be a landmark event for the region, drawing thousands of faithful and dignitaries. Bamenda has been selected as one of three cities on the Pope’s itinerary during his apostolic journey to Cameroon.
Beyond its immediate purpose, the rehabilitation of Bamenda Airport could have lasting benefits, potentially paving the way for the resumption of regular civilian flights and boosting connectivity to the region.
Authorities have added that efforts will remain focused on ensuring that all logistical, security, and infrastructural requirements are fully met. The successful test flight is widely seen as a strong indication that Bamenda is ready to host the historic visit, with officials expressing confidence that the city will deliver a smooth and memorable visit for the Holy Father.
Source: Pan African Visions