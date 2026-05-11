At least eight people have lost their lives following a road accident involving two passenger buses along the Bamenda–Bafoussam route on Sunday, May 10.
The collision reportedly involved a 19-seater vehicle and a larger 70-seater bus transporting passengers between the two cities. The smaller bus is said to have suffered the most impact.
Sources indicate that several victims died before reaching medical care, while others succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the Mbouda District Hospital. Survivors from the 19-seater were admitted for treatment, although the condition of passengers from the second vehicle remains unclear. The larger bus reportedly sustained only limited front-end damage.
The circumstances that led to the crash are still unknown, with authorities yet to provide an official account.
Meanwhile, the situation at the Mbouda District Hospital has drawn criticism from witnesses present during the emergency response. One resident who assisted in transporting victims described difficult conditions, pointing to the absence of electricity and the unavailability of a functioning backup generator at the time patients were being received.
Investigations are expected to provide further clarity on both the cause of the accident and the handling of the victims.
11, May 2026
Bamenda–Bafoussam road: 8 killed in collision involving passenger buses 0
At least eight people have lost their lives following a road accident involving two passenger buses along the Bamenda–Bafoussam route on Sunday, May 10.
The collision reportedly involved a 19-seater vehicle and a larger 70-seater bus transporting passengers between the two cities. The smaller bus is said to have suffered the most impact.
Sources indicate that several victims died before reaching medical care, while others succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the Mbouda District Hospital. Survivors from the 19-seater were admitted for treatment, although the condition of passengers from the second vehicle remains unclear. The larger bus reportedly sustained only limited front-end damage.
The circumstances that led to the crash are still unknown, with authorities yet to provide an official account.
Meanwhile, the situation at the Mbouda District Hospital has drawn criticism from witnesses present during the emergency response. One resident who assisted in transporting victims described difficult conditions, pointing to the absence of electricity and the unavailability of a functioning backup generator at the time patients were being received.
Investigations are expected to provide further clarity on both the cause of the accident and the handling of the victims.
Source: Lebledparle.com