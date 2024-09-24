Privacy Overview
Bar Council President says 400 Anglophone Cameroon law students are in Rwanda
Cameroon needs to organize annual bar exams for trainee lawyers, the Bar Council urges citing a legal requirement that has been neglected for years. In a recent interview with state broadcaster CRTV, Bar President Mbah Eric Mbah explained that the decree of February 20, 1995, governing the final examination for trainee lawyers, mandates an annual exam. However, he lamented that this requirement has not been adhered to, leading to significant problems.
He indicated that the irregular frequency of the exam has pushed many law graduates to seek training in neighboring countries like Nigeria, Sierra Leone, or Rwanda. “I was in Rwanda, where I spoke with 400 fellow Cameroonians,” he said, noting that such training abroad can be problematic due to territorial differences in procedural laws.
While acknowledging budget constraints, he expressed optimism that the government is beginning to address the issue. “In our recent discussions, the current Justice Minister appeared receptive to the concerns raised by the Bar President and the Council, and committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure the annualization of the exam, as required by law,” said Claude Assira, a member of the Bar Council.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the Ministry of Justice that the government will implement the annual bar exam. Many remain skeptical, citing the lack of budget as the primary reason for the delays and doubting whether this issue will be resolved anytime soon. In previous years, low demand for legal services was blamed for the delays, with some suggesting that the long wait periods have actually benefited practicing lawyers.
“This isn’t just an economic issue, although it shouldn’t be ignored. I firmly believe the economic factor can be overcome by broadening the lawyer’s scope of work,” argued Claude Assira.
Source: Business in Cameroon