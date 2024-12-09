Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
9, December 2024
Barrister Tamfu Affair: Beti Assomo says gendarmes entitled to self-defense 0
Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo spoke out on the actions of gendarmes who assaulted lawyer Richard Tamfu on November 27 in Douala, while appearing before the Finance and Budget Committee on December 3.
The minister, while defending his ministry’s 2025 budget, confirmed an investigation had been launched into the incident but emphasized his condemnation of “insults and incivility by citizens against gendarmes and military personnel,” stressing their right to self-defense if attacked.
This defensive stance aligns with findings from an investigative report obtained by SBBC. The report, from the National Gendarmerie, accuses barrister Tamfu Ngarka Tristel Richard of “violence against public officials, rebellion, destruction of military property, obstruction of justice, and insults.” It states that five gendarmes assaulted Tamfu in response, and they now face charges of abuse of office, causing minor injuries, and violating orders.
Source: Business in Cameroon