18, December 2024
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) conducted a new liquidity injection operation for commercial banks on December 17. This time, the central bank offered CFA220 billion, a rise of CFA60 billion compared to the previous operations on December 3 and December 10.
This increase in liquidity follows a prior reduction of 50%, when the offer dropped from CFA320 billion to CFA160 billion between late November and early December. The adjustment comes amid a renewed interest from banks in BEAC’s refinancing operations. For example, on December 3, the BEAC offered CFA160 billion, but the banks requested CFA224.8 billion. Similarly, on December 10, the entire CFA160 billion made available was taken up, yet not all banks could meet their financing needs, which totaled CFA162.8 billion.
This renewed interest in the central bank’s refinancing offers in December may be linked to increased demand for bank loans. According to banking officials, the year-end holiday season, a time of high consumer spending, often drives up demand for credit in commercial banks.
Source: Business in Cameroon