Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Biya’s attendance at all previous editions of the summit demonstrated the great importance he attached to China-Africa friendship and cooperation, as well as his profound amity with China, Xi said.
China is ready to work with Cameroon to foster a more substantive and significant partnership and advance the bilateral ties to a higher level, Xi said.
He noted that China has always supported Cameroon in safeguarding national unity and ethnic solidarity, fighting terrorism, as well as achieving peace and development. ■
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
