1, July 2025
Birmingham: Madaline Oru brings Magnet Centre to a standstill on graduation day 0
The noble and glamorous members of the Manyu and Cameroonian community in the UK gathered in Birmingham on Saturday, 28th June 2025, to celebrate academic excellence and family love as Madaline Oru graduated from Birmingham City University with a BSc in Nursing. The beautifully decorated Magnet Centre was adorned with white and gold-themed décor and the more than 400 guests were treated to the finest entertainment, cuisine and music from Cameroon. DJ Napo blasted the music and animation to a striking blend of fun and affection. Chief Edward Oru, the celebrant’s husband and the President of MECA Birmingham, spoke of his joy for the huge attendance and memorable evening.
Renowned Manyu royal, Prince Orock Takang of Coventry who also moonlights as head of the Nchang Family group in the UK expressed appreciation for Mado’s dedication to full-time studies despite family commitments and four children. The Prince opined that, “Graduation from university marks not only the end of one chapter but also the beginning of another in the professional arena. When I look at Mado and Edward, I am tremendously proud of what they have achieved from dedication and honesty. I knew Edward from back home when he had nothing and I can honestly say he came to Britain determined to succeed and today, he and his wife are hosting us in such a lavish ceremony. I am extremely delighted for them.”
The celebration recorded heartfelt speeches, champagnes and unlimited bottles of beer, brandy, whisky and wine that reminded everyone of the generosity of the Oru household. The guests felt welcomed and appreciated and the party will linger in the memory of all who attended. MC, Yvonne Wadji wowed the event with her class, announcement skills, patience and personal touch. Yvonne said, “Even when Mado was a healthcare assistant where we worked before she went to university, she had a first-rate attitude. She would question the nurses or any superior. I admired her calmness and attitude at work and my advice to her is to continue with that in her new role as a nurse and the world will be her oyster. I can confidently say that Mado will excel in her new profession”.
It was certainly a befitting celebration as many took turns to applaud the celebrant’s husband for his sacrifice during his wife’s academic journey.
Dr Nelson Agbor, a Manyu academic and legal analyst, stated that “The academic journey that our sister has undertaken is astounding and commendable. As a community, we cannot overstate the importance of our children seeing their parents go through university. I understand the sacrifice my brother Oru has made over the last few years because we went through the same journey in our family.”
The evening was a statement of pride, community spirit and academic success despite challenges. Also speaking was Lady Marie Eyong, a family friend who observed that “Mado is like daughter to me. She is kind, intelligent, respectful and extremely jovial. Her doors are open to all and with such a kind heart, she and her husband will accomplish a lot and we love them dearly.”
The evening was also an opportunity for the couple’s daughter, Princess Helen Oru, to celebrate her 10th birthday. Once in a while, a party comes along that truly captures a person’s journey. This was one of them. Madaline Oru, you made your husband, friends, family and community proud. Cameroon Concord News says well done!
By Chi Prudence Asong