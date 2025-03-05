Privacy Overview
Bishop Bibi, journalist, driver “all doing well”: Diocesan Official 0
Bishop Michael Miabesue Bibi of the Catholic Diocese of Buea is in stable condition, and is recovering “well” alongside a journalist and driver following a grisly accident he was involved in on February 28, the Chancellor of the Cameroonian Diocese has said.
In a statement ACI Africa obtained, Fr. Michael Kengnjoh says that Bishop Bibi who was accompanied by a journalist was involved in the accident while travelling to participate in the Consecration of Bishop-elect Justin Georges Ebengue of the Catholic Diocese of Yokadouma.
According to Fr. Michael, the Cameroonian Bishop, who appeared injured went on to attend the Saturday, March 1 Consecration after a brief medical examination.
“I wish to notify you that on Friday February 28, 2025, Bishop Michael Bibi while approaching Yokadouma, had an accident. The car tumbled twice and regained stability,” Fr. Michael says in the statement dated Sunday, March 2.
He adds, in reference to Bishop Bibi, his driver, and the journalist, “They continued to Yokadouma, where after a brief medical examination, they attended the Consecration Mass and then moved to Yaoundé, for further medical attention.”
The three, according to the Chancellor, “are all doing well as per the medical reports.”
“The Bishop, however, has some pains on the chest and head which are subsiding. Mr. Ottop has some pain on the neck, and the driver has no problem at all,” the Cameroonian Catholic Priest says, and adds, “Let us continue to pray for God’s protection, healing, and guidance on them.”
