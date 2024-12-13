Privacy Overview
The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Joseph Le announced in a statement dated December 10, 2024, that he had signed a new series of decrees ordering the dismissal and revocation of certain civil servants and state employees governed by the Labor Code. These new sanctions affect 450 personnel (319 civil servants and 131 state employees under the Labor Code), bringing the total number of dismissals and revocations to 4,027 to date.
“However, those who believe they have been unfairly sanctioned may submit an appeal to the Superior Council of the Civil Service,” the minister reminded in his statement.
In the communiqué, Joseph Le emphasized the legitimacy of these measures, clarifying that they were taken in accordance with existing regulations, particularly the decree of October 7, 1994, on the General Statute of the Civil Service, amended and supplemented by the decree of October 12, 2000, as well as the decree of November 9, 1978, outlining common provisions applicable to state employees governed by the Labor Code.
This round of terminations falls within the framework of the contentious phase of the Physical Counting of State Personnel (Coppe) operation, aimed at cleaning up the government payroll database by removing irregular personnel entries. The reasons for this regularization include unjustified absences, undeclared resignations, or unreported deaths. The operation is scheduled to conclude in 2025, after which all affected personnel will be removed from the Civil Service in accordance with the president’s directives outlined in the circular of October 23, 2024, regarding the preparation of the 2025 budget.
According to the minister, the dismissed personnel are part of a group of 8,766 public employees at risk of sanctions. Despite the issuance of numerous notices to these employees, only 601 of them responded to requests for explanations and, in some cases, appeared before the Permanent Disciplinary Council of the Civil Service, explained. He added that further waves of dismissals and revocations cannot be ruled out.
