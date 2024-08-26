Privacy Overview
26, August 2024
Biya regime extends income tax filing deadline to December 1, 2024 0
Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze, announced on August 23 a further extension for non-professional taxpayers’ annual personal income tax (IRPP) filing deadline. Initially set for June 30, 2024, and first extended to September 1, the deadline is now December 1, 2024. This extension aims to give taxpayers more time to fulfill their tax obligations.
Motaze explained that the high volume of recent tax declarations drove the decision. He expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of compliant taxpayers. However, the minister warned that failing to meet the new deadline will result in penalties as outlined in the Tax Procedures Code.
To assist taxpayers, the Ministry of Finance has established support teams at local tax offices and the General Directorate of Taxes. Online assistance is also available through a toll-free hotline (8200), an online help platform on the General Directorate of Taxes website, and a messaging service (+237 691 881 881) for Cameroonians abroad.
Since 2021, non-professional taxpayers receiving income such as salaries, pensions, annuities, dividends, and rental income have been required to submit an annual income declaration by June 30 each year. This requirement, introduced by the 2021 Finance Law signed by President Paul Biya on December 17, 2020, aims to broaden the tax base and ensure greater transparency in income reporting.
Source: Business in Cameroon