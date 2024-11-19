Privacy Overview
Biya regime fires 1,100+ public servants for absenteeism 0
The government has dismissed 1,172 public servants, including civil servants and state employees, according to a statement released on Monday, November 18, by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra), Joseph Le.
The latest round of sanctions adds to the previous 1,981 dismissals and 424 terminations, bringing the total number affected to 3,577. The statement explains that these decisions were made under decrees issued on October 7, 1994, defining the general civil service statutes, as amended by the decree of October 12, 2000, and a decree from November 9, 1978, specifying common provisions for state employees under the labor code.
The sanctions stem from a physical headcount operation, known as Coppe, launched in 2018 to identify and remove irregularly listed employees from state payrolls. Irregularities were often due to unexplained absences, resignations, or unreported deaths. The operation is expected to conclude in 2025, at which point all identified personnel will be removed from the civil service, following the President’s directive in the 2025 budget circular signed on October 23, 2024.
Joseph Le revealed that the dismissed and terminated employees are part of a broader group of 8,766 public agents at risk of disciplinary action. Despite repeated notices from the Ministers of Finance and Public Service, only 601 individuals responded to requests for clarification, with some attending hearings with the Permanent Public Service Discipline Council.
Following disciplinary procedures, some personnel were reinstated, while others were terminated for submitting fraudulent documents “intended to mislead the administration.” At the start of 2024, numerous public employees remained suspended from payroll for unexplained absences, including 2,326 teachers flagged as absent following a call for reporting by Secondary Education Minister Nalova Lyonga.
Minister Le emphasized that this “significant operation” aligns with President Paul Biya’s directives to combat chronic absenteeism among public servants. In July, Le warned that any public employee absent for 30 consecutive days would face immediate dismissal or termination. “If a public servant fails to be at their post for 30 days, they simply merit dismissal or termination. Many other measures are stipulated in the Civil Service Statute and related regulations. Salaries are compensation for work performed, not work to be done. Absenteeism and indiscipline must end,” he stated after a cabinet meeting on July 25.
The Coppe operation, conducted between April and June 2018 by the Ministry of Finance, identified and removed 10,000 fictitious employees from the payroll, generating an annual budget saving of approximately 30 billion CFA francs in 2019, according to Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze.
Source: Sbbc