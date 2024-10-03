Privacy Overview
On October 1, 2024, the Cameroonian government introduced a new digital platform aimed at verifying the authenticity of diplomas issued by universities, public administrations, and private institutions. The initiative was unveiled at the École Normale Supérieure (ENS) of the University of Yaoundé 1, during a ceremony co-chaired by the Minister of Higher Education (Minesup), Jacques Fame Ndongo, and the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra), Joseph Le.
The digital platform is described as an “essential tool” designed to streamline the often lengthy recruitment process within the public sector, which has been slowed by cumbersome diploma certification procedures. “This platform is not only a modern tool for verifying the authenticity of diplomas but also a guarantee of trust for citizens, employers, and especially public institutions,” said Joseph Le.
As per a joint circular from May 8, 2024, Minesup will provide Minfopra with a secure software interface, allowing access to diploma data. In return, Minfopra will be able to submit verification requests digitally, speeding up the process. A secure response confirming the authenticity of the diploma will then be sent back to Minfopra through the platform. According to Minister Le, the platform is “a crucial step” in the government’s commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency in public administration. The initiative is part of a broader modernization effort to improve the management of civil servant integration processes.
The platform aims to address the growing issue of fake diplomas in both the public and private sectors. For example, in June 2024, Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo announced the discovery of 1,312 fake diplomas during the recruitment process for young gendarmes and soldiers for the 2024 fiscal year. Similarly, in 2022, nearly 1,000 gendarmerie students were dismissed due to falsified credentials. This new platform is expected to help decrease such incidents by streamlining document verification.
The platform’s launch follows an agreement signed between Minesup and Minfopra on April 6, 2023. It will be implemented in collaboration with the ministries that issue the most diplomas, including Minesup, the Ministry of Secondary Education (Minesec), the Ministry of Basic Education (Minedub), and the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training (Minefop). Through this initiative, Minfopra aims to verify diploma authenticity more effectively and significantly reduce the processing times for recruitment and certification.
Source: Business in Cameroon