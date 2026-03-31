Cameroon is exploring closer ties with Poland to help move forward long-delayed transport infrastructure projects, as it looks to expand its pool of technical and financial partners.
On March 27, on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference, Cameroon’s transport minister met with Aleksander Siemaszko, director of trade and international cooperation at Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology.
During the meeting, Cameroonian officials outlined investment opportunities across air, road, rail, and maritime transport. The Polish side presented the technical capabilities it could bring to these sectors.
According to Cameroon’s Ministry of Transport, the Polish delegation expressed readiness to support the country through a structured technical and strategic partnership. In aviation, this could include training programs and closer cooperation between specialized institutions.
Rail transport remains a top priority for Cameroon.
Polish officials showed interest in supporting the modernization of the rail network, including through the involvement of specialized companies, the supply of equipment, and the transfer of expertise. Potential cooperation could also extend to infrastructure and rolling stock maintenance.
The maritime sector is another area under discussion. Poland has indicated it could contribute to port upgrades, logistics capacity building, and training in maritime professions—areas seen as critical for improving Cameroon’s transport and supply chains.
This is not the first sign of interest from Warsaw. In February, Poland’s ambassador to Cameroon, Michal Cygan, held similar talks with the transport minister, Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe.
At the time, Cameroon highlighted several priority projects, including new railway lines linking Douala to Ngaoundéré, Edéa to Kribi and Campo, and Douala to Idenau. Plans also include rehabilitating existing infrastructure such as bridges and viaducts, acquiring new rolling stock, and potentially signing a bilateral air transport agreement.
For now, discussions remain at an early stage. But the repeated exchanges point to Cameroon’s broader effort to diversify partnerships as it seeks to accelerate the modernization of its transport networks.
31, March 2026
Biya regime looks to Poland to advance transport infrastructure plans 0
Cameroon is exploring closer ties with Poland to help move forward long-delayed transport infrastructure projects, as it looks to expand its pool of technical and financial partners.
On March 27, on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference, Cameroon’s transport minister met with Aleksander Siemaszko, director of trade and international cooperation at Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology.
During the meeting, Cameroonian officials outlined investment opportunities across air, road, rail, and maritime transport. The Polish side presented the technical capabilities it could bring to these sectors.
According to Cameroon’s Ministry of Transport, the Polish delegation expressed readiness to support the country through a structured technical and strategic partnership. In aviation, this could include training programs and closer cooperation between specialized institutions.
Rail transport remains a top priority for Cameroon.
Polish officials showed interest in supporting the modernization of the rail network, including through the involvement of specialized companies, the supply of equipment, and the transfer of expertise. Potential cooperation could also extend to infrastructure and rolling stock maintenance.
The maritime sector is another area under discussion. Poland has indicated it could contribute to port upgrades, logistics capacity building, and training in maritime professions—areas seen as critical for improving Cameroon’s transport and supply chains.
This is not the first sign of interest from Warsaw. In February, Poland’s ambassador to Cameroon, Michal Cygan, held similar talks with the transport minister, Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe.
At the time, Cameroon highlighted several priority projects, including new railway lines linking Douala to Ngaoundéré, Edéa to Kribi and Campo, and Douala to Idenau. Plans also include rehabilitating existing infrastructure such as bridges and viaducts, acquiring new rolling stock, and potentially signing a bilateral air transport agreement.
For now, discussions remain at an early stage. But the repeated exchanges point to Cameroon’s broader effort to diversify partnerships as it seeks to accelerate the modernization of its transport networks.
Source: Business in Cameroon