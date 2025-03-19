Privacy Overview
19, March 2025
Biya regime orders crackdown on soldiers seeking Ukraine fight 0
Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Defense (Mindef), Joseph Beti Assomo, issued a directive on March 13, 2025, outlining measures to prevent Cameroonian army deserters from joining the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
In a written message to defense and security forces (FDS) unit heads, Assomo instructed them to prevent such desertions. “Following consistent and credible reports indicating the clandestine departures of certain FDS members (…), please urgently take all appropriate measures to tighten control over personnel within your ranks,” Assomo wrote.
He also ordered senior officers to prohibit any FDS member from leaving the national territory without authorization, duly signed by him after approval from the chain of command and Military Security (Semil). For those who have already joined the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Assomo directed military authorities to take immediate action against them, in accordance with existing regulations.
The Mindef directive comes as the conflict in Eastern Europe, which began in February 2022, has become financially appealing to foreign fighters. Military experts report that Russia is offering at least 10,000 euros (approximately 6.5 million CFA francs) in bonuses to foreign volunteers who enlist, a high incentive believed to be driving soldiers from various countries to desert their armies.
Source: Sbbc