The State of Cameroon has just paid 560 million to the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). The money will be used to pay the salaries of players playing for clubs in the Elite One and Elite Two leagues.
In a press release issued on Tuesday 21 January, the Cameroon Football Federation announced that the Cameroon government had made available the sum of 560 million CFA francs. According to the statement issued by Cameroon’s football governing body, these funds represent State support for the payment of the salaries of players from clubs involved in Elite One and Elite Two.
To ensure the transparent management of these funds, FECAFOOT has asked the Cameroon National Football Association (ANFC) to take the necessary steps to allocate the quotas. Proof of payment of players’ salaries is required for this purpose.
By Rita Akana