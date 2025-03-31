This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
31, March 2025
Biya regime pledges to repay 616M CFA Francs to Baccalaureate examiners 0
The government has acknowledged a 616 million CFA franc debt owed to teachers by the Baccalaureate Office (OBC), stemming from unpaid travel allowances for examiners, anonymizers, and center supervisors, according to a statement released March 26 after discussions with education unions.
The government clarified that the debt results from tax deductions imposed by the Directorate General of Taxes on exam-related payments, which are legally exempt from withholding. Officials stated that “steps have been taken to rectify the situation,” indicating an intent to reimburse the wrongly withheld funds.
This revelation follows a prior admission by the OBC in February 2022 of a 1.4 billion CFA franc debt to teachers from the 2021 exam session. OBC Director Étienne Roger Minkoulou attributed the ongoing financial issues to “a systemic inability to plan ahead,” citing uncertainties in candidate numbers, personnel requirements, and available funding.
Separately, the government addressed outstanding payments to teachers by the General Certificate of Education Board (GCE Board), the anglophone equivalent of the OBC, pledging that disbursements would commence today, March 31, 2025. The statement also recommended a review of assessment procedures for the Baccalaureate and GCE Advanced Level exams to alleviate financial strain.
Source: Sbbc